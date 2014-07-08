July 8 Navasota Energy is seeking to build three
543-megawatt, natural gas-fired power plants in Texas, the
privately held company said on Tuesday.
The Texas company expects the three facilities will enter
service in spring 2017 in the Electric Reliability Council of
Texas (ERCOT) power grid.
Demand for electricity in ERCOT over the past several years
has been growing faster than construction of new generating
capacity. The power grid serves most of Texas.
The three simple-cycle, peaking power plants are Van Alstyne
in Grayson County, Clear Springs in Guadalupe County and Union
Valley in Wilson County. Peaking plants provide power during
periods of peak demand. Navasota said in a release that it
expects each plant to operate for less than 1,000 hours per
year.
The company filed for state air permits for the three plants
in June and expects each to take about 12 months to build after
the company obtains the necessary approvals.
Each plant will contain two or three 181-megawatt turbines
built by General Electric Co and will create up to 75
jobs during the construction phase and four direct jobs to
operate the facility.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)