July 8 Navasota Energy is seeking to build three 543-megawatt, natural gas-fired power plants in Texas, the privately held company said on Tuesday.

The Texas company expects the three facilities will enter service in spring 2017 in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) power grid.

Demand for electricity in ERCOT over the past several years has been growing faster than construction of new generating capacity. The power grid serves most of Texas.

The three simple-cycle, peaking power plants are Van Alstyne in Grayson County, Clear Springs in Guadalupe County and Union Valley in Wilson County. Peaking plants provide power during periods of peak demand. Navasota said in a release that it expects each plant to operate for less than 1,000 hours per year.

The company filed for state air permits for the three plants in June and expects each to take about 12 months to build after the company obtains the necessary approvals.

Each plant will contain two or three 181-megawatt turbines built by General Electric Co and will create up to 75 jobs during the construction phase and four direct jobs to operate the facility. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)