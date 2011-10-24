* ISO sees growth of 1.1 percent annually over 10 years
* Vermont Yankee shutdown could cause reliability problems
* New England is becoming too dependent on natural gas
By Scott DiSavino
Oct 24 ISO New England, the U.S. power grid
operator for the six New England states, projected energy
consumption would grow about 1.1 percent annually over the next
10 years, according to its latest Regional System Plan.
The ISO said New England should have enough resources to
meet demand through at least 2015 and after that will continue
to procure needed supplies in annual capacity auctions that
should cover any future generation retirements.
But the possible closure of Entergy's (ETR.N) Vermont
Yankee nuclear power plant in 2012 could cause reliability
problems in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire next year.
Entergy wants to keep the 620-megawatt plant running for
another 20 years under a new federal operating license.
Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin, however, wants the reactor
to shut by March 2012 when its old operating license expires.
Entergy and Vermont are waiting for a federal district
judge to rule on Entergy's lawsuit to block the state from
shutting the plant next year. [ID:nN1E79K1SP]
In an email, a spokeswoman for the ISO said, "The ISO has
been working to develop special plans for operating the system
in the short term if Vermont Yankee is not able to operate."
She also said the ISO was working with transmission
operators to "expedite transmission system upgrades that could
help mitigate some short-term reliability concerns if Vermont
Yankee is not able to operate."
No matter what the judge decides, both parties have said
the Vermont Yankee case is likely to be tied up in appeals for
years, which could keep the reactor operating long after 2012.
ENSURING RELIABILITY
Entergy asked the ISO for permission to remove Vermont
Yankee from the ISO's forward capacity auctions for at least
the last two years because of the uncertainty of whether the
plant would operate after 2012.
But the ISO turned down Entergy's request because the plant
was needed for reliability.
The ISO holds capacity auctions each year to ensure
resources are adequate three years in advance. Capacity
resources include generation from existing or proposed power
plants and demand response programs that pay consumers to
reduce energy usage when needed.
In its report, the ISO said it had access to more than
2,000 MW of demand response resources in 2011.
The ISO also said more than 189 transmission projects
representing about $5.3 billion in investments were proposed,
planned or under construction to help bolster the grid.
The ISO said two of its biggest challenges in coming years
would be to reduce the grid's growing dependence on natural gas
to fuel power plants and the potential retirement of numerous
oil and coal plants due to proposed federal and state
environmental regulations.
In 2000, natural gas fired power plants produced about 15
percent of the region's electricity. By 2010, the ISO said that
had increased to over 45 percent. At the same time, generation
produced by oil-fired units dropped from 22 percent in 2000 to
less than half a percent in 2010.
Federal and state air and water environmental regulations
could cause the shutdown of more than 4,000 MW of coal and
oil-fired plants over the next several years, the ISO said.
One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes in New England.
Those coal and oil shutdowns, the ISO warned, could boost
the region's reliance on gas to generate electricity.
Natural gas is cheap now at close to $3.50 per million
British thermal units. But over the past decade, it has
averaged about $6 with highs over $15 and lows in the $2s.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)