Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Feb 9 New Jersey utility regulators on Thursday approved of an electricity auction that will lower power prices across nearly all sectors.
In a release, the state Board of Public Utilities said the value of the auctions was worth about $7 billion for about 8,200 megawatt of power capacity. (Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.