Oct 14 New Jersey cannot subsidize construction
of new natural gas-fired electric plants in the state, a federal
judge decided, ruling in favor of Pennsylvania power company PPL
Corp and other generators who sued to stop the
subsidies.
PPL and the other companies could lose money on electricity
and capacity they sell from existing power plants if New Jersey
subsidizes the construction of new plants.
U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan said in a decision
released late Friday that New Jersey's capacity law was
unconstitutional because it violates the Supremacy Clause of the
U.S. Constitution and infringed on the U.S. Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission's (FERC) authority to regulate the sale of
wholesale power in interstate commerce.
Sheridan heard the case in April and May of 2013.
The lawsuit challenged New Jersey's Long Term Capacity
Agreement Pilot Program Act (LCAPP), passed in January 2011,
requiring utilities to enter into long-term capacity contracts
with generators chosen by the the New Jersey Board of Public
Utilities (BPU).
In March 2011, the board selected three companies to build
natural gas-fired plants in New Jersey: oil company Hess Corp
, power company NRG Energy Inc and independent
power producer Competitive Power Ventures (CPV).
Officials at New Jersey's BPU were not immediately available
for comment. Some reports have said the capacity subsidies could
cost New Jersey ratepayers up to $3 billion over the next 15
years.
The New Jersey decision was similar to another decision this
month by a federal judge in Maryland that overturned that
state's attempt to subsidize capacity prices to get new
generation built.
"We're pleased with the U.S. District Court's decision,
which upholds the integrity of competitive generation markets,"
Robert Grey, PPL executive vice president, general counsel and
secretary, said in a statement.
"We are especially gratified that this New Jersey federal
court decision comes less than two weeks after a Maryland
federal court held in our favor that an order of that state's
Public Service Commission requiring subsidized generation was
unconstitutional on the same grounds," Grey said.
Power capacity markets provide revenue for generators to
keep existing power plants available in future years for
reliability reasons and incentives to build new units.
NEW JERSEY PLANTS
Hess had no comment on the court decision but said it and
its joint venture partner, investment firm Energy Investors
Funds, plan to finish the 655-megawatt Newark natural gas-fired
power plant in 2015. The companies started building it in late
2012 at an estimated cost of $750 million.
Officials at CPV were not immediately available for comment.
CPV said in September it planned to start building the
700-MW Woodbridge plant in New Jersey soon and expected to
complete the $842 million facility by early 2016.
CPV also had a contract with Maryland under that's state's
now overturned capacity law to build a power plant there.
Unlike the Hess and CPV plants, NRG's proposed 660-MW Old
Bridge plant failed to clear the capacity auction run by
regional power grid operator PJM Interconnection, which was one
of the requirements under new Jersey's capacity law that has now
been overturned.
NRG cancelled its Old Bridge project in May after failing to
clear the PJM capacity auction for a second time, a company
spokesman said.
PJM operates the power grid in parts of 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic
and Midwest states, including New Jersey and Maryland, and the
District of Columbia.