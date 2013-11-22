Nov 22 New Jersey has appealed a federal
district court decision overturning a state law that subsidizes
the construction of new natural gas-fired power plants in the
state.
The appeal filed on Thursday with the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the Third Circuit creates more uncertainty for generators
already contending with many changes in the PJM (the former
Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland) power grid and across the
nation, electricity traders said.
Generators are already dealing with weak power and gas
prices, the retirement of dozens of coal power plants due to
stricter environmental rules, increased use of gas and
renewable-fueled power plants, and little growth in consumer
power demand due to continuing weak economic conditions, among
other things.
New Jersey said it wanted the new gas plants built to ensure
the state's power grid remains reliable, to reduce electric
costs, cut emissions and provide other environmental benefits,
and create new construction and other jobs.
Some market analysts, however, say the subsidies could cost
New Jersey rate-payers up to $3 billion over the next 15 years.
Pennsylvania power company PPL Corp, New Jersey
power company Public Service Enterprise Group Inc and
other energy companies with existing power plants in the PJM
region participated in the original federal lawsuit against New
Jersey.
PJM operates the power grid in parts of 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic
and Midwest states, including New Jersey, and the District of
Columbia.
The power companies wanted to block the state's efforts to
subsidize the construction of new plants in part because those
plants would compete with their existing facilities.
U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan said in a decision in
October that New Jersey's power capacity law was
unconstitutional because it violates the Supremacy Clause of the
U.S. Constitution and infringed on the U.S. Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission's authority to regulate the sale of
wholesale power in interstate commerce.
Sheridan heard the case in April and May of 2013.
New Jersey passed its Long Term Capacity Agreement Pilot
Program Act in January 2011, which requires the state's
utilities to enter long-term capacity contracts with generators
chosen by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, the state's
utility regulator.
In March 2011, the board selected three companies to build
new gas plants in New Jersey - oil company Hess Corp,
power company NRG Energy Inc and independent power
producer Competitive Power Ventures (CPV).