* FERC order could cost NY rate payers up to $500 million
* NY wants new Astoria plant in power capacity market
* Capacity market is a problem for other power grids
By Scott DiSavino
Oct 12 New York asked U.S. energy regulators to
reconsider a federal decision that allegedly would boost New
Yorkers power costs by up to $500 million in 2013, the state's
power generator and utility regulator said late this week.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued
an order in September requiring the operator of the New York
power grid to recalculate the cost of the new Astoria Energy II
power plant in the state's power capacity market.
Such a move would force the new Astoria plant to boost its
offer price for capacity, leading to major power price increases
that would harm consumers, the New York Public Service
Commission (PSC) said in a release Thursday.
The New York Power Authority (NYPA), the state-owned power
generator, has a contract to buy power for its New York City
government customers from the 550-megawatt (MW) Astoria plant,
which entered service in July 2011.
Those customers include schools, hospitals, municipal
buildings, subways and commuter trains.
"The FERC order results in the unwarranted transfer of
wealth from local and state governments and consumers to
existing power plant owners," Gil Quiniones, NYPA president and
chief executive officer, said in a release Thursday.
FERC issued its order after the owners of two older power
plants in New York City alleged the state grid operator, the New
York Independent System Operator (NYISO), priced too low the
cost of the new Astoria unit in the capacity market. That low
price would reduce prices paid to other power plants for their
capacity.
"Absent this FERC order, over time, independent generators
facing unfair competition from state-subsidized projects
exercising market power would be forced to shutter their
operations, prematurely retiring their otherwise economic power
plants," US Power Generating, one of the New York City plant
owners, said in a statement responding to the rehearing request.
The other New York City power plant owner that complained to
FERC was a unit of Canadian energy company TransCanada Corp
, which owns the Ravenswood power plant in Queens.
NYPA and the state PSC said removing the Astoria plant from
the capacity market would favor older, less efficient units and
discourage new generators from building new plants or upgrading
older plants in the state.
US Power Generating however disagreed with the state,
noting, "Without competition, New York electricity consumers
would be captive to higher long-term energy prices."
Grid operators, like the NYISO, use capacity markets to help
maintain system reliability by paying generators to keep their
plants available for service whether or not they are used to
generate power.
CAPACITY MARKET PROBLEMS
Capacity markets have also caused problems in other power
grids, most recently in PJM, the nation's biggest serving more
than 60 million customers in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states
and the District of Columbia.
Earlier this week, the head of Maryland's utility regulator
sent a letter to PJM and its market monitor to express
disappointment with proposed changes to PJM's capacity market.
PJM considered changes to its market in part due to
complaints from Maryland and New Jersey that the grid's capacity
market encouraged generators to keep old, inefficient power
plants in service while discouraging the construction of new,
cleaner power plants. That is similar to New York's complaint
about FERC's decision on the new Astoria plant.
In PJM, the controversy over the capacity market and the
states' efforts to get around that market by signing long-term
deals with generators to build new power plants has been the
subject of several ongoing federal and state regulatory and
legal battles.
And, despite problems with existing capacity markets in PJM
and New York, power grid operators in the Midwest and Texas were
considering adopting their own capacity markets in an effort to
encourage generators there to build more generation and keep
existing plants operating.