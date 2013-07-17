July 17 New York State's power grid operator
said it might ask some of its customers in its power reduction
programs to limit electricity use for a third day as people
crank up air conditioners to escape the brutal heat wave.
So far, the state's utilities and the New York Independent
System Operator (NYISO), which operates the grid, have not had
to take any major steps to keep the lights on and air
conditioners humming.
They have asked consumers to conserve power, deferred
non-essential equipment maintenance and activated demand
response programs to reduce energy usage in some areas, but
there have been no widespread blackouts - just some scattered
outages.
"We are expecting to meet Wednesday's peak demand and
maintain our operating reserve requirement over the peak hour,"
NYISO spokesman Ken Klapp told Reuters.
Temperatures in New York City, the nation's biggest
metropolitan area, reached 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34 C) on
Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to remain around
94-95 F through Friday before thunderstorms break the heat wave
on Saturday, weather forecaster AccuWeather.com said.
The grid operator said its demand response programs can
reduce power usage by more than 1,250 megawatts. One megawatt
can power up to 1,000 New York homes.
Demand response program participants are compensated for
reducing electricity use - and could be penalized for not doing
so - by raising air conditioner thermostats and by turning off
unnecessary lights and other equipment, including elevators.
Putting on-site generators into use also reduces the amount of
power needed from the grid.
NYISO forecast demand would peak at 33,400 MW Wednesday
afternoon, which is close to the grid's all-time record of
33,939 MW set in 2006, before industrial and commercial
companies reduced power usage during the recession.
On Tuesday, peak demand reached 32,223 MW, which was below
usage on Monday of 32,703 MW. Monday's peak was the highest so
far in 2013 and topped the 2012 record of 32,439 MW, NYISO said.
The biggest power companies in New York include units of
Consolidated Edison Inc, National Grid Plc,
Iberdrola SA, Entergy Corp, TransCanada Corp
and NRG Energy Inc.