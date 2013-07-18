July 18 New York State's power grid operator
forecast peak electricity usage on Thursday would break a record
set in 2006, as consumers crank up their air conditioners on the
fifth day of a brutal heatwave.
The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), which
operates the grid, expects peak demand will reach 34,450
megawatts Thursday. That would break the current record of
33,939 MW set in August 2006, before industrial and commercial
businesses reduced power usage during the recession.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
"Due to the performance of the generation fleet, demand
response providers and strong coordination with New York's
transmission owners, we expect to meet Thursday's peak demand
and maintain operating reserve requirements," NYISO spokesman
Ken Klapp said.
So far, the state's utilities and NYISO have not had to take
any major steps to keep the lights on and air conditioners
humming during this heatwave.
They have asked consumers to conserve power, deferred
non-essential equipment maintenance and activated demand
response programs to reduce energy usage in the New York City
area, but there have been no widespread blackouts - just some
scattered outages.
Temperatures in New York City, the nation's biggest
metropolitan area, are expected to reach 97 degrees Fahrenheit
(36 C) Thursday and 94 F on Friday before thunderstorms break
the heatwave on Saturday, weather forecaster AccuWeather.com
said.
So far this week, the mercury has reached 90 F on Sunday, 94
F on Monday and Tuesday and 97 F on Wednesday.
On Thursday, NYISO said it activated the demand response
program for the entire state due to the geographic scope of the
heatwave, not just for the New York City area as on Monday to
Wednesday.
The grid operator said its demand response programs can
reduce power usage by more than 1,250 MW.
Demand response program participants are compensated for
reducing electricity use - and could be penalized for not doing
so - by raising air conditioner thermostats and by turning off
unnecessary lights and other equipment, including elevators.
Putting on-site generators into use also reduces the amount of
power needed from the grid.
The biggest power companies in New York include units of
Consolidated Edison Inc, National Grid Plc,
Iberdrola SA, Entergy Corp, TransCanada Corp
and NRG Energy Inc.