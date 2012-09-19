* Indian Point plant retirement to cause grid, supply
problems
* Transmission issues may affect reliability as early as
2013
HOUSTON, Sept 19 Coal and nuclear power plant
retirements in New York state could lead to transmission and
generation problems, increasing the risk of power outages in the
next few years, the electric grid operator said in a report on
Wednesday.
Potential problems identified in the latest Reliability
Needs Assessment from the New York Independent System Operator
(NYISO) emerged since the 2010 report as the agency evaluated
scenarios that include retirement of the nuclear plant closest
to New York City, possible reduction of coal-fired generation in
the state due to stricter environmental rules and varying
response to programs that curtail power use.
The assessment reviews the reliability of New York's bulk
power system over a 10-year period, from 2013-2022, to give
market players and regulators time to resolve potential
problems.
"Long-term system planning to ensure we identify and address
reliability needs is one of our most important responsibilities,
and we will continue to monitor system changes as we begin the
process of seeking and analyzing potential solutions," said
NYISO President Stephen Whitley in a statement.
The report cites potential problems related to the
transmission system's ability to withstand disturbances, such as
electric short circuits, that could interrupt power service to
customers. The transmission problems could occur as early as
2013 in three areas of the state - the Genesee, Central and
Hudson Valley zones, according to the report.
Utilities serving those zones - Rochester Gas & Electric
, National Grid and Orange & Rockland -
must provide solutions to address the needs, the report said.
Beginning in 2020, the report warns that the available
generation may not keep pace with electric demand in the Hudson
Valley and down state regions, depending on plant retirements
and the success of programs to curb demand.
The review evaluated five scenarios that could impact system
reliability, the ISO said.
One scenario included the retirement of the two nuclear
reactors at Entergy Corp's Indian Point Energy Center
before 2016 which would lead to both supply and transmission
problems, the report said.
Entergy is working to extend the license for its Indian
Point reactors for another 20 years beyond the current
expiration in 2013 and 2015, but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
wants the nuclear plant shut due to its proximity to the New
York metropolitan area which is home to 19 million people.
Indian Point supplies about one-quarter of the power used in
New York City and Westchester, but earlier this month the New
York Power Authority said it would allow its contract for power
from Indian Point to expire next year.
Other scenarios evaluated generation adequacy based on
several demand projections and the hypothetical retirement of
some or all coal-fired generation in New York by 2015.
The ISO assessment will be followed by requests for
market-based and regulated solutions. The ISO will develop a
comprehensive reliability plan to determine the best way to
resolve the reliability needs.
NYISO will monitor and evaluate the progress of new
generation connecting to the system, development of local
transmission facilities, the status of existing and mothballed
power plants, the state's energy efficiency and demand response
programs and the impact of new environmental regulations on the
existing generation fleet.