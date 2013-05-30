May 30 New York's electric grid operator said on
Thursday the state should have enough power resources to meet
customer needs until at least 2019, if demand grows as currently
forecast.
In 2013, the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO),
the state's grid operator, said in its "Power Trends" report New
York has over 41,000 megawatts (MW) of generation, transmission
and demand side resources.
That is more than enough power to meet projected demand and
reserve margin requirements of nearly 39,000 MW, the NYISO said.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
The grid operator said growth in power demand in the state
has been dampened over the past couple years by the effects of
the recession and energy efficiency programs.
Total usage in 2012 was 162,842 gigawatt hours (GWh), down
from 163,330 GWh in 2011 and 163,505 GWh in 2010, the NYISO
said.
Despite a mostly rosy forecast, the NYISO the future of the
giant Indian Point nuclear plant was one of the biggest risks to
the reliability of the state's grid.
Indian Point is located about 40 miles (64 kms) north of New
York City on the Hudson River in Buchanan, New York. It supplies
about a quarter of the power used in the city.
But the original 40-year operating licenses of the two
reactors at the plant expire in 2013 and 2015.
U.S. power company Entergy Corp, which owns the
Indian Point, has applied with federal nuclear regulators to
renew the licenses for another 20 years. But New York Governor
Andrew Cuomo and others oppose the renewal.
So long as the federal license renewal process is ongoing,
Entergy can continue to operate the plant under the existing
licenses. Entergy has already said the renewal process will
likely continue beyond 2016.
To meet reliability requirements if Indian Point does shut,
the NYISO said replacement resources have to be in place before
the last reactor at the plant closes.
"Failure to do so would have serious reliability
consequences, including the possibility of rolling customer
blackouts," the NYISO said.
In November 2012, the New York State Public Service
Commission (PSC) asked New York City power company Consolidated
Edison Inc and the state-owned New York Power Authority
(NYPA) to develop contingency plans to have resources in place
in 2016 in the event of Indian Point's closure.
The biggest power companies operating in New York include
units of Con Edison, National Grid Plc, Iberdrola SA
, Entergy, TransCanada Inc and NRG Energy Inc
.