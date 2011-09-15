* Wind farm could generate 350 to 700 megawatts
* Project to create up to $2.7 bln in economic activity
(Adds link to factbox, other details)
NEW YORK, Sept 15 The companies working on the
Long Island-New York City offshore wind farm, which could
generate up to 700 megawatts (MW), said on Thursday they had
applied for a lease to build the facility in federal waters.
The companies comprise a unit of New York power company
Consolidated Edison (ED.N), state-owned Long Island Power
Authority (LIPA), and state-owned New York Power Authority
(NYPA).
The parties said they had filed the lease application with
the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Regulation and
Enforcement (BOEMRE).
The companies proposed a wind farm of up to 350 MW,
potentially growing to 700 MW to be located 13 to 17 miles (20
to 27 km) off the coast of the Rockaway Peninsula and Long
Island.
One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes in New York.
Officials at the companies could not immediately say how
much the project would cost. Industry experts estimated that a
project of that size would cost $2 billion to $4 billion.
The companies did say in a statement the project could
create up to $2.7 billion in new economic activity, including
2,300 to 4,700 jobs during construction and 85 to 170 permanent
jobs, depending on project size.
The wind farm would help New York achieve its goal of
meeting 30 percent of the state's electricity demand with
renewable resources by 2015, they said.
They said that since 2008-2009, when the companies started
looking into the project, over 30 wind developers and technical
firms had indicated a substantial interest in developing what
could be the largest U.S. offshore wind farm.
There are several similar projects under development but no
offshore wind farms in service in the United States. See
FACTBOX [ID:nS1E78E0U9]
This is not the first offshore wind farm proposed for the
waters off Long Island.
In the 2000s, LIPA proposed the construction of a
40-turbine offshore wind farm that would have produced 140 MW
of energy off the south shore of Long Island. But LIPA shelved
that project after cost estimates substantially exceeded what
was originally anticipated.
The companies said additional studies are needed but the
work to date has indicated "the project can be economically
productive, environmentally responsible, and technically
feasible".
BOEMRE, the federal regulator formerly known as the United
States Minerals Management Service, will assess the application
and "once it determines the application qualified, it will
begin the federal lease acquisition process", the firms said.
They gave no timeframe for BOEMRE to make a decision.
By applying to secure the lease, the companies said they
intend to streamline the process for developers seeking to
build the wind farm.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Dale Hudsonand David
Gregorio)