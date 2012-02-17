Feb 17 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said Friday it was requesting information from 11 nuclear plants regarding fuel performance during accidents.

The NRC said this was not something that presents an immediate safety concern so there was no reason to shut any of the plants.

"But we do want them to come back to us to show they are meeting our regulations," NRC spokesman Scott Burnell told Reuters.

The 11 reactors are located at FirstEnergy's Beaver Valley in Pennsylvania, Exelon's Byron in Illinois, Duke Energy's Catawba in South Carolina and McGuire in North Carolina, American Electric Power's Cook , and Dominion's Kewaunee in Wisconsin.

A computer program Westinghouse Electric used has a fundamental flaw in determining how the fuel loses the ability to conduct heat, explained Burnell.

This phenomenon is known as "thermal conductivity degradation."

Because of that error there is a possibility that plants could underestimate how hot their fuel could get in an accident, Burnell said.

Westinghouse is majority-owned by Japanese multinational Toshiba Corp. (Reporting By Scott DiSavino)