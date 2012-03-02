* Staff proposals based on NRC task force recommendations
* Commissioners differ on making all changes mandatory
* Fukushima changes expected to add to nuclear plant costs
(Adds commissioner comment from filings)
By Eileen O'Grady
March 1 As the first anniversary of
Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster approaches, U.S. nuclear
regulators have moved to issue the first new rules to deal with
safety issues raised by the world's worst nuclear accident in 25
years, according to agency filings.
On March 11, 2011, an earthquake and tsunami overwhelmed the
Fukushima Daiichi plant on Japan's northeast coast, knocking out
critical power supplies that resulted in a nuclear meltdown and
the release of radiation.
This week, a majority of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission voted to issue the first three proposed rules
recommended by the agency staff, although the commissioners
differ on some important details.
The staff said its recommendations, based on eight changes
identified by the NRC's Fukushima task force, could move forward
without significant delay, with implementation by the end of
2016.
Reactor design modifications and operating changes based on
lessons from Fukushima are expected to add millions of dollars
in costs for nuclear operators, including Exelon Corp,
Entergy Corp, Southern Co and others.
The orders, subject to review and commission action, call
for all U.S. nuclear operators to develop plans to deal with
extreme situations, such as earthquakes, floods and other
natural disasters that could affect multiple reactors operating
at a single site.
The NRC staff also proposed that all plants improve
instrumentation in the pools used to store spent nuclear fuel.
A third proposal would address containment "vent" structures
at plants similar in design to the crippled Daiichi nuclear
plants, according to the staff memo posted late last month.
NRC Chairman Gregory Jaczko and commissioners William
Magwood and George Apostolakis have approved issuance of the
proposed orders, but only Jaczko said all the changes should be
mandatory and not subject to further cost-benefit analysis.
While the combination of events - an earthquake and tsunami
- would be unlikely in the United States, "the events at
Fukushima have reinforced that any nuclear accident with public
health and safety or environmental consequences is inherently
unacceptable to society," Jaczko said in filed comments.
The NRC chairman also urged a speedier timeline for the
industry to complete the re-evaluation of seismic risk for
reactors in the central and eastern United States.
"I still strongly believe that all Fukushima-related
enhancements should be complete within five years," Jaczko said.
Magwood and Apostolakis repeated earlier opinions that more
analysis is needed to determine if Fukushima-related changes
should be required at all nuclear stations, regardless of cost.
Apostolakis said the proposed rule calling for additional
spent-fuel pool instrumentation, while beneficial, should not be
deemed mandatory due to the low likelihood of a catastrophic
event affecting spent fuel.
"If we are to remain a predictable, reliable and credible
regulator, we must base our decisions - especially those as
important as those before us today - on careful, sober, detailed
technical analyses," Magwood wrote.
