HOUSTON Feb 22 The staff of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has proposed three rules to address safety issues raised by the earthquake and tsunami that destroyed the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan nearly one year ago.

The rules, subject to commission review, call for all U.S. nuclear operators to develop plans to deal with extreme accident situations, improve instrumentation in pools used to store spent nuclear fuel and address containment structure issues at plants similar to the crippled Daiichi nuclear plants, according to a staff proposal.

Modifications and operating changes based on lessons from the Fukushima disaster are expected to add millions of dollars in costs for nuclear operators, including Exelon Corp, Entergy Corp, Southern Co and others.

The U.S. has 104 operating nuclear reactors in 31 states. (Reporting By Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)