NEW YORK Dec 8 U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Gregory Jaczko said Thursday the agency would likely approve of Westinghouse Electric's AP1000 reactor design in the next month or two.

He also told Reuters the Commission would likely approve construction of and operating licenses for Southern Co's (SO.N) new Vogtle reactors in Georgia and Scana Corp's (SCG.N) new Summer reactors in South Carolina soon after certifying the new reactor design. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Eileen O'Grady in Houston)