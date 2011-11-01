NEW YORK, Nov 1 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said Tuesday it has approved a new version of a nuclear power plant design.

In a release the NRC said it directed its staff to publish a final rule amending the Advanced Boiling Water Reactor design certification to address the effects of the impact of a large commercial aircraft, in accordance with the NRC's 2009 aircraft impact assessment rule.

That aircraft rule followed the attacks on September 11, 2001.