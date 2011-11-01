NEW YORK, Nov 1 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission (NRC) said Tuesday it has approved a new version of
a nuclear power plant design.
In a release the NRC said it directed its staff to publish
a final rule amending the Advanced Boiling Water Reactor design
certification to address the effects of the impact of a large
commercial aircraft, in accordance with the NRC's 2009 aircraft
impact assessment rule.
That aircraft rule followed the attacks on September 11,
2001.
South Texas Project Nuclear Operating Company, which
includes U.S. power company NRG Energy (NRG.N), submitted an
application to amend the ABWR design in June 2009.
