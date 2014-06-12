BRIEF-Moovly Media secures a deal for 200 licenses
* Says secured a deal for 200 licenses for a minimum of three years is with a large European government organization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 The New York Public Service Commission on Thursday approved of NRG Energy Inc's plan to refuel the 435-megawatt Dunkirk coal-fired power plant in New York with natural gas, the state utility regulator said in a release.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Franklin Paul)
March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for $15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per share.
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.