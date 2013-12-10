Dec 10 U.S. power company NRG Energy Inc
said Tuesday it wants to shut over 1,200 megawatts of capacity
at two old coal-fired power plants in Maryland in 2017 primarily
because the state is proposing to tighten its air emissions
regulations.
"It is not economically feasible for us to add the emissions
reductions systems needed to meet the state's proposed
environmental regulations given the low natural gas and power
prices," NRG spokesman David Gaier said.
The move follows plans by several generating companies to
shut old coal plants as weak power and gas prices make it
uneconomic to upgrade the units to meet increasingly strict
federal and state environmental rules.
Natural gas prices are relatively low due to record shale
gas production. The low gas prices have pushed power prices to
near decade lows over the past couple of years.
NRG notified PJM Interconnection, the former
Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland power grid operator, last week
of its plan to shut the 182-megawatt Units 1-3 at the Dickerson
plant and the 337-MW Unit 1 and the 341-MW Unit 2 at Chalk Point
by May 31, 2017.
PJM operates the power grid in 13 U.S. Mid Atlantic and
Midwest states and the District of Columbia.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
The Dickerson units entered service between 1959 and 1962,
while the Chalk Point units entered service in 1964 and 1965.