BRIEF-AMC Entertainment announces proposed private of some notes
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
HOUSTON May 21 NRG Energy said on Tuesday it will shut the 352-megawatt Norwalk Harbor power facility in Connecticut at the end of the month because of market conditions that make the plant uneconomic.
The Norwalk facility has two oil-fired units totaling 335 MW, and a 17-MW combustion turbine that also runs on oil, NRG said.
Low capacity prices in the New England wholesale power market and the sustained low price of natural gas led to the company's decision to take the units out of service, an NRG spokesman said in a statement.
"We don't take this action lightly, but market conditions in southwest Connecticut and in New England generally made this decision necessary," said David Gaier, NRG East Region spokesman.
The station will be deactivated effective June 1.
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, March 10 Information technology firm CA Inc has agreed to pay $45 million to resolve allegations it made false statements and claims involving a U.S. government contract, the Justice Department said on Friday.