UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
Aug 9 Westinghouse Electric said the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission will issue its final safety evaluation report for the amended AP1000 nuclear reactor design later this week after all technical issues were resolved.
The NRC action clears the way for the five-member commission to act on the final design certification needed before two U.S. utilities can obtain construction and operating licenses to build new reactors.
The AP1000 is the reactor design of choice for the nation's first new nuclear plants in 30 years -- Southern in Georgia and SCANA in South Carolina.
The following lists the NRC's schedule for deciding the combined construction and operating license applications for new reactors. Not all the projects are expected to be built: REACTOR(S) COMPANY DESIGN STATE DECISION Summer (2) Scana (SCG.N) AP1000 SC 2011 Vogtle (2) Southern (SO.N) AP1000 GA 2011 South Texas (2) STP (NRG.N) ABWR TX 2011 Bellefonte (2) TVA AP1000 AL 2012 Levy (2) Progress PGN.N AP1000 FL 2012 Bell Bend (1) PPL (PPL.N) EPR PA 2012 Lee (2) Duke (DUK.N) AP1000 SC 2012/13 Turkey Point (2) NextEra (NEE.N) AP1000 FL 2012/13 Calvert Cliffs (1) UniStar (EDF.PA) EPR MD 2013 Fermi (1) DTE (DTE.N) ESBWR MI 2013 North Anna (1) Dominion (D.N) USAPWR VA 2013 Harris (2) Progress AP1000 NC 2014 Callaway (1) Ameren (AEE.N) EPR MO Suspended 2009 Nine Mile Pt (1) UniStar EPR NY Suspended 2009 Grand Gulf (1) Entergy (ETR.N) ESBWR MS Suspended 2009 River Bend (1) Entergy ESBWR LA Suspended 2009 ------------------------------------------------------------ Reactor Designs ABWR - Advanced Boiling Water Reactor built by Toshiba (6502.T) AP1000 - Advanced Passive 1000 built by Westinghouse Electric, which is majority owned by Toshiba and Shaw Group SHAW.N EPR - Evolutionary Power Reactor built by Areva CEPFi.PA ESBWR - Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor built by General Electric (GE.N)-Hitachi (6501.T) USAPWR - U.S. Advanced Pressurized Water Reactor built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Eileen O'Grady in Houston)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 8 Native American groups said they would step up efforts to block the development of energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.