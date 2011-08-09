Aug 9 Westinghouse Electric said the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission will issue its final safety evaluation report for the amended AP1000 nuclear reactor design later this week after all technical issues were resolved.

The NRC action clears the way for the five-member commission to act on the final design certification needed before two U.S. utilities can obtain construction and operating licenses to build new reactors.

The AP1000 is the reactor design of choice for the nation's first new nuclear plants in 30 years -- Southern in Georgia and SCANA in South Carolina.