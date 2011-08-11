* Green groups want NRC to stop reactor relicensing

* Groups also challenge AP1000 design and new reactors

* Critics say filings ignore major task force conclusion (New throughout, updates with comment from lawyers, analyst)

By Eileen O'Grady and Scott DiSavino

HOUSTON/NEW YORK, Aug 11 About two dozen U.S. environmental groups launched a volley of legal challenges at nuclear regulators on Thursday, trying to stall action to extend operation of aging reactors and delay construction of more advanced nuclear designs.

The groups, representing anti-nuclear parties around the country, made filings with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission claiming federal law requires the agency to address safety concerns in the Fukushima review before moving forward.

The groups used findings of the NRC's Fukushima task force to bolster their arguments.

"The NRC may not issue or renew a single reactor license until it has either strengthened regulations to protect the public from severe accident risks or until it has made a careful and detailed study of the environmental implications of not doing so," the groups said in a statement, citing provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act and the Atomic Energy Act.

Since the March 11 earthquake, the NRC has relicensed nine older reactors, extending operation of each by 20 years. This week the commission moved forward to certify the Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear design which developers plan to use to build the first new U.S. reactors in 30 years. [ID:nN1E7781XU]

Some industry observers expressed doubt that the filings will change the NRC's direction.

"I question the likelihood of the petitions having substantive teeth," said Ed Batts, a partner at law firm DLA Piper. The petitions imply that the task force identified overwhelming risks, but the report recommended 'evolutionary, not revolutionary' changes," Batts said.

The filings echo arguments already raised by many of the same groups in the wake of the meltdown and release of radioactivity following the earthquake and tsunami that shattered Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in March.

The NRC commission has obtained responses to the earlier petition asking the agency to suspend all new reactor and license renewal activity, said NRC spokesman Scott Burnell. There is no set timetable for commission action, Burnell said.

NEW STRATEGY

The environmental groups are relying on findings released last month by the NRC's Fukushima task force, said Jim Warren of NC Warn, a North Carolina group challenging new reactors proposed by Duke Energy ( DUK.N ) and Progress Energy PGN.N.

"The NRC's own 'A-Team' of experts warns that severe accidents must be considered in the U.S.," Warren said. "Federal law does not allow the NRC commissioners to ignore those warnings in order to accommodate the nuclear industry."

Thursday's filings seek to force the NRC to address safety concerns raised by Fukushima before deciding on all active requests for reactor relicensing. These requests include Entergy Corp's ( ETR.N ) Indian Point station in New York and First Energy's ( FE.N ) Davis-Besse reactor in Ohio.

The filing also challenges the NRC's AP1000 design certification process and applications for new reactor licenses, such as Southern Co's ( SO.N ) Vogtle nuclear expansion in Georgia and SCANA Corp's ( SCG.N ) Summer plant expansion in South Carolina.

NRC observers see the filings as a delay tactic that ignores the task force's conclusion that U.S. reactors are safe and that new designs should move forward.

"The filings are about trying to stop nuclear power in this country and not about the process," said Christine Tezak, a senior policy analyst with Robert W. Baird & Co. "Whatever the NRC requires in the future everybody has to do -- or shut down -- regardless of the state of the license."

"From a legal perspective, the groups have not shown that there is new and significant information regarding the environmental impacts of proposed licensing actions," said Tyson Smith, an attorney with Winston & Strawn LLP in San Francisco, a former NRC lawyer who specializes in nuclear regulation.

So far, the Fukushima disaster has not altered the NRC's timeline to relicense older nuclear plants or to evaluate new reactor designs.

Any Fukushima-related changes deemed necessary to improve safety will be applied to all nuclear reactors, new or old, the NRC has said repeatedly.

Other nuclear plants that were the target of the 19 filings are operated by Constellation Energy Group CEG.N, Dominion Resources ( D.N ), DTE Energy ( DTE.N ), PG&E Corp ( PCG.N ), NRG Energy ( NRG.N ), Energy Future Holdings, Duke Energy, PPL Corp ( PPL.N ), Progress Energy, NextEra Energy ( NEE.N ) and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady and Scott DiSavino; additional reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington and Moira Herbst in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley and Sofina Mirza-Reid)