HOUSTON, April 5 The chairman of the U.S.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission and several California lawmakers
are scheduled to tour the troubled San Onofre nuclear station in
the state on Friday, the agency said.
NRC Chair Gregory Jaczko will visit Southern California
Edison's 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear station near San
Diego, where both reactors have been shut since January due to
the discovery of premature wear on tubes inside giant steam
generators.
The steam generator tubes provide an additional barrier
inside the containment building to prevent a release of
radioactive steam.
Accelerated wear, which thins the tube walls, in new steam
generators is unusual, NRC officials have said. A special NRC
inspection team arrived at the site on March 19.
The NRC on March 27 said it would not allow the utility to
restart the plant until the agency is sure that the premature
degradation of tubes in the plant's steam generators has been
addressed.
Environmental and local citizens' groups have called for a
thorough investigation of the problems at San Onofre and for
more public disclosure from SCE.
The California Independent System Operator is looking at
ways to bolster the power grid in southern California should the
San Onofre outage continue into the summer, when power demand
rises.
Located about halfway between San Diego and Los Angeles, San
Onofre's location makes it an integral part of the high-voltage
grid in the southern part of the state, not only for generation
but to allow power to be imported to the area.
SCE shut San Onofre Unit 2 on Jan. 9 to refuel the unit and
replace the reactor vessel head, an outage expected to last
about two months. However, an inspection of the tubes inside the
steam generators installed in 2010 uncovered early wear.
A few weeks later, on Jan. 31, SCE shut San Onofre Unit 3
after station operators detected a small leak from a generator
tube that released a small amount of radioactive gas. Steam
generators in Unit 3 were installed in 2011.
The steam reactors were manufactured by Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries.
Workers have conducted a number of tests on the tubes and a
small number have been plugged and taken out of service.
Last summer, Jaczko visited two nuclear stations dealing
with record flooding on the Missouri River.
(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Dale Hudson)