July 25 About 18,200 megawatts (MW) of nuclear power capacity is expected to be out of service in the United States in the upcoming autumn refueling season, according to Reuters data.

That is roughly 9 percent, or 1,700 MW, below the 19,900 MW of nuclear capacity that was shut last year during mid-October, the height of the autumn refueling season, the data showed. (Reporting by Naveen Arul and NR Sethuraman in Bangalore and Scott DiSavino in New York; editing by John Wallace)