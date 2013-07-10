July 10 U.S. nuclear power plant outages fell to
the lowest level in almost two years on Wednesday, in time to
meet peak summer demand for air conditioning, according to
Reuters data.
Nuclear outages dropped to 3,947 MW out on Wednesday from
5,426 MW out on Tuesday, the data said.
That's the lowest number of nuclear outages since August
2011, when about 3,668 MW of capacity were out of service, the
data said.
Last year, there were about 6,800 MW out at this time and
the five-year average out was 4,200 MW.
Over the next week or so, the number of nuclear outages is
expected to decline further as Constellation Energy Nuclear
Group's 630-MW Nine Mile Point 1 reactor in New York,
FirstEnergy Corp's 894-MW Davis-Besse reactor in Ohio and
Xcel Energy Inc's 554-MW Monticello reactor in Minnesota
are expected to return to service.
Even if the reactors return as expected and nothing shuts
unexpectedly, a couple of other units will likely remain shut,
keeping total nuclear outages well above the lowest level seen
in at least five years of just 314 MW in July 2008, according to
Reuters data.
The two reactors expected to remain shut until at least
later in 2013 are Entergy Corp's 842-MW Arkansas 1 in
Arkansas and Omaha Public Power District's 482-MW Fort Calhoun
in Nebraska.
There are 100 operating nuclear reactors in the United
States capable of generating over 97,800 MW, enough to power
about 80 million homes.
Nuclear reactors produce about 20 percent of the country's
generation and operate around the clock as baseload facilities,
providing some of the lowest-cost power.
Natural gas traders follow nuclear outages closely because
plants burning gas usually make up much of the power supply when
the nuclear plants shut.
It takes roughly 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per
day to generate about 1,000 MW.