Nov 16 Operators of U.S. nuclear power generators would likely shut fewer reactors for refueling in the upcoming 2012 spring maintenance season compared to the record breaking 2011 season, according to Reuters data.

About 26,300 megawatts of U.S. nuclear power generating capacity will be out of service at the height of the spring refueling season in mid-April, the data showed.

During the spring of 2011, nuclear outages peaked at about 32,800 MW in early May, the highest level seen in at least a decade.

The number of megawatts shut last spring was much higher than normal due to a larger-than-usual number of units shut for refueling and unexpected occurrences including tornado damage to power lines, floods, fires and broken turbines. [ID:nN17159872]

Nuclear outages over the past five years had averaged 22,500 MW in the spring (2007-2011) and 20,400 MW in the autumn (2007-2011).

About 19,900 megawatts of nuclear power capacity were out of service in mid-October compared with about 18,700 MW out last year.

Autumn outages peaked near 27,200 MW in 2009 and bottomed at about 12,300 MW in 2004.

Since 1999, spring outages peaked at 32,800 MW in 2011 and bottomed at 16,100 MW in 2004.

The 104 U.S. nuclear power reactors are capable of generating about 100,756 MW of electricity, enough to power about 80 million homes.

Nuclear reactors operate around the clock as baseload facilities, providing some of the lowest cost power. Gas-fired units typically cover reductions in nuclear generation in many parts of the country.

It takes about 185 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to generate about 1,000 MW of electricity.

Natural gas traders follow the nuclear outages closely because plants burning gas usually make up much of the missing nuclear generation during periods of high demand.

See [NUKE/] for the Reuters U.S. Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Table. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta and Naveen Arul in Bangalore and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)