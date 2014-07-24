July 24 Southern Co, a power company, said it hopes to announce plans to build more nuclear reactors by the end of the year, a spokesman said late Wednesday. That makes Southern the first company to actually pursue new reactors since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced plans earlier this year to reduce carbon emissions from existing power plants by 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. Nuclear reactors produce almost no carbon emissions. The following table lists the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's schedule for combined construction and operating license applications for new reactors and certification of new reactor designs. The schedules for several new reactors and designs have been delayed, revised or suspended over the past several years. Other than the four reactors under construction - two at Vogtle and two at Summer - no company has decided to move forward with construction of a new nuclear plant. LICENSE REACTOR(S) COMPANY DESIGN SIZE STATE DECISION Vogtle (2) Southern AP1000 2,234 GA Approved 2012 Summer (2) Scana AP1000 2,234 SC Approved 2012 * Levy (2) Duke AP1000 2,234 FL 2015 Fermi (1) DTE ESBWR 1,600 MI 2015 * South Texas (2) STP STP ABWR 2,700 TX 2016 * Lee (2) Duke AP1000 2,234 SC 2016 * North Anna (1) Dominion ESBWR 1,600 VA 2016 Turkey Point (2) NextEra AP1000 2,234 FL Being Revised * **Hope Creek PSEG NJ Not Scheduled * Calvert (1) UniStar EPR 1,650 MD Not Scheduled * Bell Bend (1) PPL EPR 1,650 PA Not Scheduled **Blue Castle Blue Castle UT No Application * Clinch River TVA mPower 180 TN TBD * Callaway Ameren Westinghouse DC 225 MO TBD Callaway (1) Ameren EPR MO Suspended 2009 Nine Mile Pt (1) UniStar EPR NY Suspended 2009 Grand Gulf (1) Entergy ESBWR MS Suspended 2009 River Bend (1) Entergy ESBWR LA Suspended 2009 Bellefonte (2) TVA AP1000 AL Suspended 2010 Harris (2) Duke AP1000 NC Suspended 2013 * Comanche Peak (2) Luminant USAPWR TX Suspended 2014 Total 20,775 CERTIFICATION COMPANY DESIGN DECISION Westinghouse AP1000 1,117 Approved 2011 Toshiba STP ABWR 1,350 Approved 2012 * GE-Hitachi ESBWR 1,600 2014 * Areva EPR 1,650 Not Scheduled * Mitsubishi Heavy USAPWR 1,700 Not Scheduled Toshiba ABWR - Renewal 1,380 Not Scheduled GE-Hitachi ABWR - Renewal 1,500 Not Scheduled * Korea Hydro & Nuclear APR-1400 1,400 No Application * NuScale Power NuScale SMR 45 No Application * B&W mPower SMR 180 TBD * Westinghouse DC Westinghouse SMR 225 TBD * Holtec DC Holtec SMR 160 TBD * Change to list ** Companies (PSEG and Blue Castle) seeking Early Site Permits that have not announced reactor technology Reactor Design Abbreviations: ABWR - Advanced Boiling Water Reactor built by Toshiba Corp AP1000 - Advanced Passive 1000 built by Westinghouse Electric, which is majority owned by Toshiba EPR - Evolutionary Power Reactor built by Areva SA ESBWR - Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor built by General Electric and Hitachi Ltd USAPWR - U.S. Advanced Pressurized Water Reactor built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries mPower - Babcock & Wilcox small modular reactor APR-1400 - Advanced Power Reactor-1400 built by the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) unit of Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)