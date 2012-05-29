HOUSTON May 29 Southern California Edison told
U.S. nuclear regulators that its workers identified a potential
problem that would have incorrectly shut emergency diesel
generators at the San Onofre nuclear station in California at
the worst possible time -- when the plant lost off-site power
during an earthquake, the company said on Tuesday.
An unplanned outage at the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear
plant is about to enter its fifth month as operators deal with
the discovery of premature tube wear in the plant's giant steam
generators. One or both of the units are expected to be shut
this summer, straining the state's ability to meet summer
electric demand.
In a license event report filed with the Nuclear Regulatory
Commission, SCE, a unit of Edison International, said
workers discovered that a vibration sensor -- designed to
prevent engine damage in the diesel generators from excessive
vibration -- could have initiated a shutdown of the back-up
power source during an earthquake when the plant lost off-site
power.
SCE said its engineers continue to analyze the issue and
have not concluded whether the sensor would actually cause a
shutdown during an earthquake, calling the problem a potential
"unanalyzed condition."
However, the sensors have been deactivated and "all
contingency emergency response actions that ensure the diesel
generators operate after an earthquake are still in place," SCE
said in a statement.
Diesel generators are just part of the back-up safety
systems required at all U.S. nuclear plants to supply
electricity to emergency equipment in the event of a loss of
off-site power that shuts the reactors.
Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster and an East Coast
earthquake that shut a Virginia nuclear plant for three months
raised concerns from critics and lawmakers about whether the
U.S. nuclear fleet could withstand a major earthquake.
The NRC has been working with the industry for several years
to update the way plants analyze earthquake risk.
Also on Tuesday, California Senator Barbara Boxer and
Massachusetts Congressman Edward Markey said a Government
Accountability Office (GAO) report found that the NRC does not
require operating plants to use the most updated method of risk
analysis to determine vulnerability to natural disasters, such
as earthquakes or flooding.
"There is simply no excuse for the NRC's failure to require
the most up-to-date methods to assess the threat posed by
natural disasters, such as earthquakes, to our nuclear power
plants," said Boxer, chairman of the Senate Environment and
Public Works Committee, in a statement.
The lawmakers said the GAO found that while the NRC has
repeatedly recommended the use of a more comprehensive tool
called "Probabilistic Risk Assessment," it has not required any
operating reactor to actually use the technique to evaluate
vulnerabilities to natural hazards.
"While the NRC has agreed to study the issue, action is
needed now to ensure that standards are in place that best
protect the health and safety of the American public," Boxer
said.
(Reporting By Eileen O'Grady in Houston; editing by Jim
Marshall)