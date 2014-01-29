HOUSTON Jan 29 Southern Co Chairman Tom
Fanning said on Wednesday that the company is working with the
U.S. Energy Department to finalize an $8.3 billion loan
guarantee for its two-reactor expansion at the Vogtle nuclear
plant in Georgia, the first new reactors to be built in three
decades.
Southern's Georgia Power unit is leading a utility
consortium that is building two 1,100-megawatt Westinghouse
AP1000 reactors at a projected cost exceeding $14 billion.
"After extensive negotiations on loan guarantees, Georgia
power has delivered its documents to DOE," Fanning said on a
call with analysts.
While a series of steps remain to close the federal loan,
Fanning said the guarantee represents about $200 million in
value to Georgia Power customers who are already paying early
costs for the Vogtle units. The new reactors won't begin
producing power until late 2017 and late 2018, a year later than
initially planned.
Federal loan guarantees had been viewed as critical to the
once-predicted revival of U.S. nuclear construction due to the
regulatory risk and high cost of nuclear construction.
Now, only a few new reactors are expected to be built due to
lower natural gas prices, anemic growth in electricity demand
and the lack of restrictions on emissions of carbon dioxide.
The only new U.S. reactors under construction are being
built by the Georgia Power consortium and SCANA Corp,
which is building two reactors in South Carolina.
The Vogtle loan guarantee, announced in 2010, was expected
to be finalized in 2012, but negotiations bogged down over terms
and costs and were complicated by DOE requirements added after
the much-publicized bankruptcy in 2011 of solar panel maker
Solyndra which had received loan guarantees.
Fanning said progress on Vogtle "is terrific."
He said construction is also going well at Mississippi
Power's coal-gasification power plant in Kemper County,
Mississippi.
Southern added $40 million to bolster its contingency funds
for the Kemper plant as its total price tag is now above $5.2
billion, according to a filing with regulators made Tuesday.
Fanning said Kemper's gas turbines produced electricity in
January using natural gas from its new pipeline as workers
continue to install gasifier equipment which will eventually
convert coal into synthesis gas to fuel the plant.
"We will move towards testing of the gasifier in the second
quarter," Fanning said.