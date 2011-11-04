NEW YORK, Nov 4 Two electric generators in New
York City have filed additional papers with federal energy
regulators urging them to reverse a decision by New York's grid
operator to let a new plant into the capacity market.
The addition of the new plant caused capacity prices, which
the complaining generators rely on, to drop to levels that may
no longer cover the cost of keeping their plants in service.
Privately held merchant generator U.S. Power Generating's
Astoria Generating unit and Canadian energy company
TransCanada's (TRP.TO) TC Ravenswood unit first filed the
complaint with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC) in July.
That was after privately held Astoria Energy's new Astoria
Energy II plant entered service and the New York ISO, which
operates the state's power grid, allowed the new plant into the
capacity market.
The capacity market pays generators to keep their plants
available for reliability reasons. The energy market pays for
the energy the plants produce.
Since Astoria Generating's units primarily run during peak
times in summer and winter, the plants make most of their
revenue from the capacity market, not the energy market, John
Reese, senior vice president at U.S. Power Generating, told
Reuters.
In the latest spot capacity auction for November, prices
for the New York City zone dropped to 50 cents per
kilowatt-month from $4.29 last November due to the unmitigated
entry of Astoria Energy II, Astoria Generating and TC
Ravenswood said.
Officials at Astoria Energy were not immediately available
for comment.
Astoria Generating owns about 2,148 megawatts of capacity
in New York City. At 50 cents per kilowatt-month that would
represent about $1.1 million of capacity revenue in November
2011 versus about $9.2 million in November 2010.
In September, U.S. Power Generating hired advisers to
provide guidance on a potential restructuring after capacity
prices fell by about half from over $11 in June to about $5.50
in July, August and September. In 2010, summer spot prices
averaged just below $13. Chicago-based private equity firm
Madison Dearborn is a big investor in U.S. Power Generating.
U.S. Power Generating has said it believes the ISO should
have mitigated the effect of Astoria Energy II on the capacity
market in part because it was a "government-subsidized
generating project allowed to artificially depress prices".
Astoria Energy built the 500-MW Astoria Energy II natural
gas plant near U.S. Power Generating's Astoria plant in Queens
after the state-owned New York Power Authority in 2008
contracted to buy power from Astoria Energy II under a 20-year
purchase agreement.
If FERC determines the NYISO was correct and the Astoria
Energy II plant belongs in the capacity market unmitigated, the
Astoria Generating units could be forced out of service because
the capacity market may no longer cover their operating costs.
The Astoria Generating fleet includes the 1,296-MW Astoria
Generating plant in Queens and the 555-MW Gowanus and 297-MW
Narrows gas turbines in Brooklyn, and in total represents about
20 percent of the city's generating capacity.
TransCanada owns about 2,317 MW at its Ravenswood site in
Queens.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Dale Hudson)