By Scott DiSavino
| March 22
March 22 The operator of the New York power grid
said Friday the state will have enough resources to keep the
electric system reliable over the next decade - if several
market-based generation and transmission projects continue to
move forward.
If those market-based solutions are not developed, the state
may need to impose regulatory solutions to meet reliability
needs, the New York Independent System Operator (ISO), the grid
operator, warned in its 2012 Comprehensive Reliability Plan.
The ISO named several transmission and generation solutions
in its plan but said the "only market-based solution capable of
fully meeting the 2021-2022 resource adequacy needs" was U.S.
power company NRG Energy Inc's proposal to repower its
Astoria plant in New York City.
NRG wants to tear down the old gas turbines at the
580-megawatt (MW) Astoria peaking plant and build two 500-MW
combined cycle gas plants at the site that could run around the
clock.
NRG has said the new plants could cost as much as $1.5
billion and start supplying power within three years. NRG told
Reuters its Astoria proposal was due to state regulators by
about May 10.
But before repowering Astoria, NRG has said it wants a power
purchase agreement with a credit worthy counterparty like an
investor-owned utility or the state-owned generating company -
the New York Power Authority (NYPA).
The ISO report also pointed to various potential
transmission upgrades and another of NRG's repowering proposals.
In addition to Astoria, NRG also wants to repower its 520-MW
Dunkirk coal fired plant in upstate New York with a 440-MW
combined cycle gas plant for about $500 million. The ISO said
the Dunkirk plan could address reliability issues in the area.
NRG is waiting for state regulators to approve a power
purchase agreement with a New York unit of National Grid Plc
to keep the 75-MW Unit 2 at Dunkirk available through mid
2015. NRG has already mothballed two of the four units at
Dunkirk and expects to mothball another unit.
In addition, the ISO said several factors could upset its
reliability forecast, including the unexpected retirement of
generating units for environmental or other economic reasons and
the potential shutdown of the giant Indian Point nuclear plant
by the end of 2015 if its reactor licenses are not renewed.
INDIAN POINT CONTINGENCY PLANS
If Indian Point shuts, the ISO said, it would result in
immediate reliability violations unless sufficient replacement
resources can be put into operation before the retirement.
The state Public Service Commission (PSC) expects to seek up
to 1,350 MW of generation or transmission later in March to keep
the grid reliable in case Indian Point is closed.
U.S. power company Entergy Corp, which owns Indian
Point, wants to keep the plant running for another 20 years
after its operating licenses expire in 2013 and 2015.
Indian Point provides about a quarter of New York City's
power. It is located about 40 miles north of Manhattan.
Entergy is seeking new licenses from the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission (NRC) and so long as that process is
ongoing, the reactors can continue to operate.
The NRC is not expected to decide on the new licenses for
Indian Point for at least a couple more years as several
parties, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and
environmental groups, have raised a dozen or so contentions in
opposition to the renewal application.
Moreover, the state PSC in April is expected to consider a
plan by New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc
and NYPA to upgrade a few major transmission lines again in case
Indian Point is closed.