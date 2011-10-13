* Interior Secretary says to sign lease in weeks, months

* Next lease could go to NRG Bluewater in Delaware

* Cape Wind and Deepwater Wind compete to be first

NEW YORK, Oct 13 The U.S. federal government is close to signing a second offshore wind power lease, Interior Secretary Ken Salazar said at a wind industry conference in Baltimore this week.

Salazar, who issued the first commercial offshore wind power lease to Cape Wind in Massachusetts, said as many as five leases could be coming just within the next year, following a competitive process.

"I expect we will be issuing a second offshore wind lease within months, maybe within weeks," Salazar said speaking at the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) Offshore Windpower conference.

Salazar did not say which wind project would get the next lease. Industry insiders guessed it could go to a proposal to build in the waters off Delaware, New Jersey or Rhode Island.

New Jersey-based energy company NRG Energy ( NRG.N ) guessed the Delaware project of its NRG Bluewater Wind subsidiary was the leading contender for the next lease. NRG Bluewater proposed to build a 450-megawatt wind farm in federal waters off Delaware in 2006.

In 2008, NRG Bluewater signed a power purchase agreement for the output of the Delaware wind farm with Delaware power company Delmarva Power, which is a unit of Washington, DC-based Pepco Holdings POM.N,

There are no offshore wind farms in the United States but a couple U.S. private wind developers are competing to be first in the water - Cape Wind in Massachusetts and Deepwater Wind in Rhode Island.

CAPE WIND VS DEEPWATER

Cape Wind was the first to receive a federal lease to build in federal waters. Cape Wind wants to install 130 turbines capable of generating about 420-MW in the Nantucket Sound south of Cape Cod.

Cape Wind first proposed its project in 2001 but had to wait until 2010 to get a federal license. Cape Wind has a power purchase agreement with UK-based energy company National Grid ( NG.L ), which owns several utilities in New York and New England, to buy half of the Cape Wind output.

Cape Wind said it would take about two and a half years to build its wind farm and its current goal was to start construction by the end of 2012.

Cape Wind however is still looking for a buyer for the other half of the energy the wind farm will produce, which will help the company secure financing for the project. The Cape Wind project is expected to cost about $2.5 billion.

"Cape Wind will be the nation's first utility scale offshore wind farm," Mark Rodgers, a spokesman for Cape Wind, told Reuters, noting Cape Wind was in a "good natured competition" with Deepwater over which project would be first.

Deepwater's most advanced project is the 30-MW Block Island wind farm to be built in state waters in Rhode Island. The Block Island project is expected to cost about $205 million.

Deepwater's CEO William Moore told Reuters in an interview the company plans to file for permits with the state of Rhode Island and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this winter. Moore said he hopes to have those permits in hand by the end of 2012, which would allow the company to start building the project in 2013 or 2014. See [ID:nL5E7LD07J]

Deepwater, which expects Block Island to be the first offshore wind farm to enter service in the United States, hopes to parlay its success with the small 30-MW project into a string of giant 1,000 MW projects in federal waters off Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey.

Moore said a 1,000 MW project would cost an estimated $4 billion to $5 billion. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)