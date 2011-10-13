* Interior Secretary says to sign lease in weeks, months
* Next lease could go to NRG Bluewater in Delaware
* Cape Wind and Deepwater Wind compete to be first
By Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK, Oct 13 The U.S. federal government is
close to signing a second offshore wind power lease, Interior
Secretary Ken Salazar said at a wind industry conference in
Baltimore this week.
Salazar, who issued the first commercial offshore wind
power lease to Cape Wind in Massachusetts, said as many as five
leases could be coming just within the next year, following a
competitive process.
"I expect we will be issuing a second offshore wind lease
within months, maybe within weeks," Salazar said speaking at
the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) Offshore Windpower
conference.
Salazar did not say which wind project would get the next
lease. Industry insiders guessed it could go to a proposal to
build in the waters off Delaware, New Jersey or Rhode Island.
New Jersey-based energy company NRG Energy (NRG.N) guessed
the Delaware project of its NRG Bluewater Wind subsidiary was
the leading contender for the next lease. NRG Bluewater
proposed to build a 450-megawatt wind farm in federal waters
off Delaware in 2006.
In 2008, NRG Bluewater signed a power purchase agreement
for the output of the Delaware wind farm with Delaware power
company Delmarva Power, which is a unit of Washington, DC-based
Pepco Holdings POM.N,
There are no offshore wind farms in the United States but a
couple U.S. private wind developers are competing to be first
in the water - Cape Wind in Massachusetts and Deepwater Wind in
Rhode Island.
CAPE WIND VS DEEPWATER
Cape Wind was the first to receive a federal lease to build
in federal waters. Cape Wind wants to install 130 turbines
capable of generating about 420-MW in the Nantucket Sound south
of Cape Cod.
Cape Wind first proposed its project in 2001 but had to
wait until 2010 to get a federal license. Cape Wind has a power
purchase agreement with UK-based energy company National Grid
(NG.L), which owns several utilities in New York and New
England, to buy half of the Cape Wind output.
Cape Wind said it would take about two and a half years to
build its wind farm and its current goal was to start
construction by the end of 2012.
Cape Wind however is still looking for a buyer for the
other half of the energy the wind farm will produce, which will
help the company secure financing for the project. The Cape
Wind project is expected to cost about $2.5 billion.
"Cape Wind will be the nation's first utility scale
offshore wind farm," Mark Rodgers, a spokesman for Cape Wind,
told Reuters, noting Cape Wind was in a "good natured
competition" with Deepwater over which project would be first.
Deepwater's most advanced project is the 30-MW Block Island
wind farm to be built in state waters in Rhode Island. The
Block Island project is expected to cost about $205 million.
Deepwater's CEO William Moore told Reuters in an interview
the company plans to file for permits with the state of Rhode
Island and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this winter. Moore
said he hopes to have those permits in hand by the end of 2012,
which would allow the company to start building the project in
2013 or 2014. See [ID:nL5E7LD07J]
Deepwater, which expects Block Island to be the first
offshore wind farm to enter service in the United States, hopes
to parlay its success with the small 30-MW project into a
string of giant 1,000 MW projects in federal waters off Rhode
Island, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey.
Moore said a 1,000 MW project would cost an estimated $4
billion to $5 billion.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)