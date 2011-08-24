Aug 23 PPL Corp said its 1,140-megawatt
Unit 2 at the Susquehanna nuclear power station in Pennsylvania
came back online and resumed generating electricity for the
regional power grid late on Tuesday.
The unit had shut down automatically Friday morning during
scheduled equipment testing.
The company said the cause of the shutdown was determined,
the problem corrected and the reactor was safely restarted,
adding that no nuclear safety issues were identified as a result
of the automatic shutdown.
The company also said that Tuesday's earthquake on the east
coast had no impact on the reactor as the seismic activity
detected was well below levels the plant was designed to
withstand.
Meanwhile, Unit 1 continues to operate at full power.
---------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Pennsylvania
COUNTY: Luzerne
TOWN: Salem Township
OPERATOR: PPL Susquehanna LLC
OWNER(S): PPL Corp (90 pct)
Allegheny Electric Coop Inc (10 pct)
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,149-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
2 - 1,140-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
COST: $4.1 billion
TIMELINE:
1983 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1985 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
2008 - PPL files with NRC to build one of Areva SA's
CEPFi.PA 1,600 MW Evolutionary Power Reactors
(EPR) at the site to be called Bell Bend. PPL
estimated the new reactor could cost $10 billion
2009 - NRC renews 40-year licenses for Units 1 and 2 for
additional 20 years
2009-11 - PPL to uprate plant output by about 110 MW
2012 - NRC expects to decide on construction and
operating license for Bell Bend
2042 - Unit 1 extended license to expire
2044 - Unit 2 extended license to expire
