Aug 25 PPL Corp's 1,140-megawatt Unit 2
at the Susquehanna nuclear power station in Pennsylvania ramped
up to 81 percent power by early Thursday from 21 percent power
Wednesday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a
report.
The unit had shut down automatically on Aug. 19 during
scheduled equipment testing and came back online late Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Unit 1 continues to operate at full power.
---------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Pennsylvania
COUNTY: Luzerne
TOWN: Salem Township
OPERATOR: PPL Susquehanna LLC
OWNER(S): PPL Corp (90 pct)
Allegheny Electric Coop Inc (10 pct)
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,149-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
2 - 1,140-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
COST: $4.1 billion
TIMELINE:
1983 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1985 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
2008 - PPL files with NRC to build one of Areva SA's
CEPFi.PA 1,600 MW Evolutionary Power Reactors
(EPR) at the site to be called Bell Bend. PPL
estimated the new reactor could cost $10 billion
2009 - NRC renews 40-year licenses for Units 1 and 2 for
additional 20 years
2009-11 - PPL to uprate plant output by about 110 MW
2012 - NRC expects to decide on construction and
operating license for Bell Bend
2042 - Unit 1 extended license to expire
2044 - Unit 2 extended license to expire
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)