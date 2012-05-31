May 31 American Electric Power Co Inc's 670-megawatt Oklaunion coal-fired power unit stopped for an unplanned outage for maintenance and repair, a filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed on Thursday.

The company would keep the electrostatic precipitator energized as long as practicable, the filing said. -------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Texas COUNTY: Wilbarger TOWN: Vernon about 190 miles (305 km) northwest of

Dallas OPERATOR: AEP's Public Service Co of Oklahoma (PSO) OWNER : - AEP's AEP Texas (54.7 pct)

- AEP's PSO (15.6 pct)

- Oklahoma Municipal Power Auth. (11.7 pct)

- Brownsville Public Utils Board (18 pct) CAPACITY: 670 MW UNIT(S): Steam turbine FUEL: Subbituminous coal DISPATCH: Baseload

TIMELINE: 1986 - Plant enters commercial service (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu; koustav.samanta@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: koustav.samanta.reuters.com@reuters.net)