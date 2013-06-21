June 21 U.S. power company American Electric
Power Co Inc's 528-MW Unit 3 at the Welsh coal-fired
power plant in Texas shut on Friday, according to a filing with
regulators.
The company said the unit trip occurred after a breaker
fault which caused the loss of induced draft and forced draft
fans.
The company did not say in the report when the unit would
return to service.
-------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Texas
COUNTY: Titus
TOWN: Cason
OPERATOR: AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co
OWNER(S): AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co
CAPACITY: 1,584 MW
UNIT(S): Three 528-MW Babcock and Wilcox boiler and
Westinghouse steam turbine/generator Units 1-3
FUEL: Powder River Basin subbituminous coal
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1977 - Unit 1 enters service
1980 - Unit 2 enters service
1982 - Unit 3 enters service