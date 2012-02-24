Feb 23 American Electric Power Co Inc planned to shut its 528-megawatt Unit 3 at the Welsh coal-fired power plant in Texas on Friday for scheduled maintenance on auxiliary equipment, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The maintenance will span through Feb. 24-28, the report filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) said.

"Possible reintrainment of fly ash from the boiler and associated control equipment during maintenance activities may result in brief episodes of opacity," a filing with the state environmental regulators said.

The unit will be in startup following the completion of outage activity. ------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Texas COUNTY: Titus TOWN: Cason OPERATOR: AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co OWNER(S): AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co CAPACITY: 1,584 MW UNIT(S): Three 528-MW Babcock and Wilcox boiler and

Westinghouse steam turbine/generator Units 1-3 FUEL: Powder River Basin subbituminous coal DISPATCH: Baseload

TIMELINE: 1977 - Unit 1 enters service 1980 - Unit 2 enters service 1982 - Unit 3 enters service (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; koustav.samanta@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: koustav.samanta.reuters.com@reuters.net)