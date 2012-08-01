Aug 1 Arizona Public Service said on Wednesday its 1,312-megawatt Palo Verde 3 nuclear power plant in Arizona was operating at reduced power so the company can conduct repairs following a feedwater leak.

The unit down powered on Monday and was at 80 percent power on Wednesday.

"The unit will remain at 80 percent until the repair work is completed," APS spokeswoman Betty Dayyo said in an email.

Meanwhile, Palo Verde 1 and Palo Verde 2 were operating at full power. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Arizona COUNTY: Maricopa TOWN: Wintersburg about 50 miles west (80 km) of Phoenix OPERATOR: Pinnacle West Capital Corp's APS OWNER(S): - APS (29.1 pct)

- Salt River Project (17.5 pct)

- Edison International's Southern

California Edison (15.8 pct)

- El Paso Electric Co (15.8 pct)

- PNM Resources Inc's Public Service Co of

New Mexico (10.2 pct)

- Southern California Public Power Authority (5.9

pct)

- Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (5.7 pct) CAPACITY: 3,937 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,311-MW Combustion Engineering System 80

pressurized water reactor

2 - 1,314-MW Combustion Engineering System 80

pressurized water reactor

3 - 1,312-MW Combustion Engineering System 80

pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $5.9 billion

TIMELINE: 1976 - Start of plant construction Late 1970s- NRC grants construction permit for two additional

units Mid 1980s - Two additional units canceled for economic reasons 1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1986 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 1988 - Unit 3 enters commercial service 2008 - APS files with NRC to extend the original 40-year

operating licenses for an additional 20 years 2011 - NRC extends the plant's operating license for an

additional 20 years 2045 - Unit 1 license to expire 2046 - Unit 2 license to expire 2047 - Unit 3 license to expire (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)