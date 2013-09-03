Sept 3 Arizona Public Service put out a small fire late Monday on the non-nuclear side of the 1,311-megawatt Unit 2 at the Palo Verde nuclear power plant in Arizona, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said in a report.

The fire did not pose any danger to the public or plant workers and no radiation was released. The plant continued to operate at full power throughout the incident.

"There were no adverse safety consequences, and this event did not adversely affect the safe operation of the plant or health and safety of the public," it added.

The fire was located behind the main feed pump and was put out within an hour of the company detecting it, the report said.

Meanwhile, Palo Verde 1 and 3 continued to operate at full power.