By Scott DiSavino July 3 Arizona Public Service's (APS) Palo Verde 1 nuclear reactor should return to full power soon after it was reduced to about 60 percent power late Tuesday following an electrical problem that caused a small explosion on the non-nuclear side of the plant, power traders said Wednesday. Betty Dayyo, a spokeswoman at APS, said the company expected to keep the 1,311-megawatt (MW) reactor running at about 60 percent power while workers make repairs. However, she could not say when the unit would return to full power. Power traders speculated the unit would return to full power within a few days. Dayyo said the small explosion, which she characterized as an electrical fault, did not cause the plant to release any radiation and did not cause any harm to workers, the public or the environment. APS is a unit of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The company said the fire department responded but determined no fire existed and no extinguishing agents were applied. Victor Dricks, a spokesman for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), said an electrical arc or small explosion occurred in a cabinet containing electrical components that supplies power to non-safety related equipment in the turbine building in Unit 1. That interrupted power to a main feedwater pump which supplies water to the plant's steam generators. As a result, the reactor's protection systems automatically reduced power as designed, Dricks said. Meanwhile, Palo Verde 2 and 3 continued to operate at full power. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Arizona COUNTY: Maricopa TOWN: Wintersburg about 50 miles west (80 km) of Phoenix OPERATOR: Pinnacle West Capital Corp's APS OWNER(S): - APS (29.1 pct) - Salt River Project (17.5 pct) - Edison International's Southern California Edison (15.8 pct) - El Paso Electric Co (15.8 pct) - PNM Resources Inc's Public Service Co of New Mexico (10.2 pct) - Southern California Public Power Authority (5.9 pct) - Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (5.7 pct) CAPACITY: 3,937 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,311-MW Combustion Engineering System 80 pressurized water reactor 2 - 1,314-MW Combustion Engineering System 80 pressurized water reactor 3 - 1,312-MW Combustion Engineering System 80 pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $5.9 billion TIMELINE: 1976 - Start of plant construction Lt 1970s - NRC grants construction permit for two additional units Mid 1980s - Two additional units canceled for economic reasons 1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1986 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 1988 - Unit 3 enters commercial service 2008 - APS files with NRC to extend the original 40-year operating licenses for an additional 20 years 2011 - NRC extends the plant's operating license for an additional 20 years 2045 - Unit 1 license to expire 2046 - Unit 2 license to expire 2047 - Unit 3 license to expire