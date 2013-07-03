By Scott DiSavino
July 3 Arizona Public Service's (APS) Palo Verde
1 nuclear reactor should return to full power soon after it was
reduced to about 60 percent power late Tuesday following an
electrical problem that caused a small explosion on the
non-nuclear side of the plant, power traders said Wednesday.
Betty Dayyo, a spokeswoman at APS, said the company expected
to keep the 1,311-megawatt (MW) reactor running at about 60
percent power while workers make repairs.
However, she could not say when the unit would return to
full power. Power traders speculated the unit would return to
full power within a few days.
Dayyo said the small explosion, which she characterized as
an electrical fault, did not cause the plant to release any
radiation and did not cause any harm to workers, the public or
the environment.
APS is a unit of Pinnacle West Capital Corp.
The company said the fire department responded but
determined no fire existed and no extinguishing agents were
applied.
Victor Dricks, a spokesman for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission (NRC), said an electrical arc or small explosion
occurred in a cabinet containing electrical components that
supplies power to non-safety related equipment in the turbine
building in Unit 1.
That interrupted power to a main feedwater pump which
supplies water to the plant's steam generators. As a result, the
reactor's protection systems automatically reduced power as
designed, Dricks said.
Meanwhile, Palo Verde 2 and 3 continued to operate at full
power.
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Arizona
COUNTY: Maricopa
TOWN: Wintersburg about 50 miles west (80 km) of Phoenix
OPERATOR: Pinnacle West Capital Corp's APS
OWNER(S): - APS (29.1 pct)
- Salt River Project (17.5 pct)
- Edison International's Southern
California Edison (15.8 pct)
- El Paso Electric Co (15.8 pct)
- PNM Resources Inc's Public Service Co of
New Mexico (10.2 pct)
- Southern California Public Power Authority (5.9
pct)
- Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (5.7 pct)
CAPACITY: 3,937 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 1,311-MW Combustion Engineering System 80
pressurized water reactor
2 - 1,314-MW Combustion Engineering System 80
pressurized water reactor
3 - 1,312-MW Combustion Engineering System 80
pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $5.9 billion
TIMELINE:
1976 - Start of plant construction
Lt 1970s - NRC grants construction permit for two additional
units
Mid 1980s - Two additional units canceled for economic reasons
1986 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1986 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
1988 - Unit 3 enters commercial service
2008 - APS files with NRC to extend the original 40-year
operating licenses for an additional 20 years
2011 - NRC extends the plant's operating license for an
additional 20 years
2045 - Unit 1 license to expire
2046 - Unit 2 license to expire
2047 - Unit 3 license to expire