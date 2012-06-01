June 1 The California Energy Commission approved
construction of a natural gas-fired Carlsbad Energy Center
project in Carlsbad, California, with an estimated cost of more
than $500-million.
The project was proposed by Carlsbad Energy Center LLC, an
indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of NRG Energy Inc, due
to be built on a 23-acre portion of the existing Encina Power
Station in Carlsbad, California, the energy regulator said in a
statement dated May 31.
The construction of the 558-megawatt natural gas power plant
in Carlsbad would start by the first quarter of 2014, with
commercial operations seen beginning in the summer of 2016.
Among the requirements placed upon the project is the
obligation to plan for removal of existing Encina Power Station
equipment, including a 400-foot high exhaust stack, the
regulatory agency said.
NRG Energy said it planned to retire the existing
320-megawatt steam boiler Units 1, 2 and 3 at the Encina Power
Station when the natgas project is operational.
The project would require a peak workforce of 357 workers
during construction. However, no new operational employees would
be added because the 14 workers needed would be transferred from
the planned shutdown of the three units at the Encina Power
Station, it said.
