Oct 12 Constellation Energy Nuclear Group LLC's
498-megawatt R.E. Ginna nuclear power plant in Ontario shut late
Tuesday from full power due to a turbine auto-stop valve
closure, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a
report.
"The reactor tripped due to a RPS actuation signal from a
turbine trip, which was caused by a turbine auto-stop signal,"
the company told the NRC.
The company was investigating the cause of the auto-stop
signal and the plant would remain in hot standby mode until the
cause of trip is determined, the report said.
---------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: New York
COUNTY: Wayne
TOWN: Ontario, 20 miles north east of Rochester, NY
OPERATOR: R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant, LLC
OWNER: Constellation Energy Group
UNITS: 498 MW, pressurized water reactor
TIMELINE:
1969 - Unit gets operating license
2004 - Unit's operating license renewed
2029 - Unit's license expires
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)