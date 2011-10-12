Oct 12 Constellation Energy Nuclear Group LLC's 498-megawatt R.E. Ginna nuclear power plant in Ontario shut late Tuesday from full power due to a turbine auto-stop valve closure, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a report.

"The reactor tripped due to a RPS actuation signal from a turbine trip, which was caused by a turbine auto-stop signal," the company told the NRC.

The company was investigating the cause of the auto-stop signal and the plant would remain in hot standby mode until the cause of trip is determined, the report said. --------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: New York COUNTY: Wayne TOWN: Ontario, 20 miles north east of Rochester, NY OPERATOR: R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant, LLC OWNER: Constellation Energy Group UNITS: 498 MW, pressurized water reactor

TIMELINE: 1969 - Unit gets operating license 2004 - Unit's operating license renewed 2029 - Unit's license expires (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)