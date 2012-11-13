Nov 13 Both reactors at Constellation Energy Nuclear Group LLC's Nine Mile Point nuclear power plant in New York were operating at reduced rates for different reasons on Tuesday, a spokeswoman said. Unit 1, rated at 630 megawatts, was reduced to 86 percent after operators identified a problem with the turbine lubrication oil system. Workers were still investigating the issue Tuesday afternoon, the spokeswoman said. Unit 1 had reached 100 percent output on Monday after an unplanned outage that began Nov. 3. Meanwhile, Nine Mile Point Unit 2, rated at 1,143-MW, at was operating at about 89 percent on Tuesday afternoon as operators increased its output, the Constellation Energy spokeswoman said. Constellation Energy had planned to shut the unit Nov. 10 to repair a valve in the main steam tunnel, the spokeswoman said earlier. However, on Nov. 11, when the unit was at about 20 percent of capacity, the New York grid operator asked Constellation to keep Unit 2 online due to transmission system issues so Constellation decided to delay the outage and operators began increasing its output. Unit 2 is in stable condition, the spokeswoman said. She would not say if the grid issues were related to a transformer fire that occurred Sunday at the nearby Entergy FitzPatrick nuclear plant. She also would not say when the valve repair will be rescheduled, but did say the work can only be performed when the unit is offline. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: New York COUNTY: Oswego TOWN: Scriba, 160 miles (257 km) west of Albany, the state capital OPERATOR: Constellation Energy Nuclear Group (CENG) -a joint venture between Chicago's Exelon (50.01 percent) and France's EDF Group (49.99 percent) OWNER(S): -Unit 1: CENG (100 percent) -Unit 2: CENG (82 percent), Long Island Power Authority (18 percent) CAPACITY: 1,773 MW UNIT(S): -Unit 1: 630-MW General Electric boiling water reactor -Unit 2: 1,143-MW General Electric boiling water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: -Unit 1: $804.7 million (2007 USD) -Unit 2: $8.529 billion (2007 USD) TIMELINE: 1970: Unit 1 comes online 1988: Unit 2 comes online 2006: NRC approves 20-year licenses extension 2029: Unit 1 operating licenses expires 2046: Unit 2 operating licenses expires