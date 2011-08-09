BRIEF-Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing
* Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Aug 9 Constellation Energy Nuclear Group completed the repairs on the 1,148-megawatt Unit 2 at the Nine Mile Point nuclear power plant in New York and were doing post maintenance testing, a spokeswoman for the plant said Tuesday.
She could not say when the unit, which shut over the weekend, would return to service.
Electricity traders guessed it would restart over the next day or so.
The company shut the unit and declared an unusual event due to unidentified leakage greater than 10 gallons per minute in the drywell.
An unusual event is the lowest of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's emergency classifications. It indicates a potential degradation of the level of safety of a plant. No releases of radioactive material requiring offsite response or monitoring are expected unless further degradation of safety systems occurs. ------------------------------------------------------------ PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: New York COUNTY: Oswego TOWN: Scriba, 160 miles (257 km) west of Albany, the
state capital OPERATOR: Constellation Energy Nuclear Group (CENG) - a joint
venture between Maryland's Constellation Energy
Group CEG.N (50.01 percent) and France's EDF
Group (EDF.PA) (49.99 percent)
OWNER(S): -Unit 1: CENG (100 percent)
-Unit 2: Constellation (82 percent), Long Island
Power Authority (percent) CAPACITY: 1,768 MW UNIT(S): -Unit 1: 621-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor
-Unit 2: 1,148-MW General Electric boiling water
reactor FUEL: Nuclear COST: -Unit 1: $804.7 million (2007 USD)
-Unit 2: $8.529 billion (2007 USD) DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1970: Unit 1 comes online 1988: Unit 2 comes online 2006: NRC approves 20-year licenses extension 2029: Unit 1 operating licenses expires 2046: Unit 2 operating licenses expires (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
