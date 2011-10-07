* NRC to hold meeting on North Anna Oct. 21
* North Anna shut Aug. 23 following earthquake
Oct 7 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
said Friday it does not expect to allow U.S. power company
Dominion (D.N) to restart the 1,806-megawatt North Anna nuclear
power plant in Virginia until sometime after an Oct. 21
meeting.
A spokesman at the NRC, Scott Burnell, could not say when
the NRC would be ready to allow Dominion to restart the plant's
two reactors, which shut down safely following the Aug. 23
earthquake in Virginia, noting the agency does not expect to be
ready to allow the restart prior to the Oct. 21 meeting.
At the meeting to be held at the NRC headquarters in
Rockville, Maryland, the NRC said the commissioners will hear
presentations from Dominion and the management of the NRC's
Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation and the NRC's Region II
office in Atlanta.
Dominion has said the 903-MW Unit 1 at North Anna would be
ready for restart by the end of last month. The 903-MW Unit 2
will remain shut for a planned refueling outage.
One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.
After the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in Japan was
damaged in March by an earthquake and tsunami, the NRC is
taking no chances and is not ready to allow Dominion to restart
the reactors.
The Aug. 23 quake in Virginia generated stronger ground
motion than what was anticipated during the licensing of North
Anna, located about 40 miles northwest of Richmond.
The NRC has said it wants Dominion to prove the plant can
operate safely before the agency will approve of its restart.
