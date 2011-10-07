* NRC to hold meeting on North Anna Oct. 21

Oct 7 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Friday it does not expect to allow U.S. power company Dominion (D.N) to restart the 1,806-megawatt North Anna nuclear power plant in Virginia until sometime after an Oct. 21 meeting.

A spokesman at the NRC, Scott Burnell, could not say when the NRC would be ready to allow Dominion to restart the plant's two reactors, which shut down safely following the Aug. 23 earthquake in Virginia, noting the agency does not expect to be ready to allow the restart prior to the Oct. 21 meeting.

At the meeting to be held at the NRC headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, the NRC said the commissioners will hear presentations from Dominion and the management of the NRC's Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation and the NRC's Region II office in Atlanta.

Dominion has said the 903-MW Unit 1 at North Anna would be ready for restart by the end of last month. The 903-MW Unit 2 will remain shut for a planned refueling outage.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.

After the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in Japan was damaged in March by an earthquake and tsunami, the NRC is taking no chances and is not ready to allow Dominion to restart the reactors.

The Aug. 23 quake in Virginia generated stronger ground motion than what was anticipated during the licensing of North Anna, located about 40 miles northwest of Richmond.

The NRC has said it wants Dominion to prove the plant can operate safely before the agency will approve of its restart. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)