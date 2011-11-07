* North Anna reactors shut in August during earthquake

* Dominion says ready to restart once NRC gives go-ahead

NEW YORK, Nov 7 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) expects to decide this week to allow Dominion ( D.N ) to restart the 1,806-megawatt North Anna nuclear power plant in Virginia, which shut on Aug. 23 after an earthquake.

A spokesman for the NRC said Monday nothing had changed since last week when NRC officials announced they expected to make a decision this week.

"Once the decision is announced, Dominion can restart the plant as soon as they are ready," NRC spokesman Roger Hannah told Reuters.

In an earnings release in late October, Dominion said the North Anna reactors were ready for restart. The company also said it spent $13 million on earthquake related costs due largely to inspections following the shutdown.

Earlier in October, the company said it spent about $21 million on inspections, testing and analysis of the plant, including repairs.

Officials at Dominion were not immediately available to discuss the total cost of the North Anna shutdown.

The North Anna shutdown took place in the shadow of the disaster that roiled Japan in March when an earthquake and tsunami damaged the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, causing reactor fuel meltdowns and radiation releases.

The epicenter of the Virginia earthquake was about 11 miles (17.5 km) from North Anna and about four miles underground.

The quake marked the first time an operating U.S. nuclear plant experienced a tremor that exceeded its design parameters. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)