NEW YORK, Sept 20 Virginia-based energy company Dominion ( D.N ) said on Tuesday it expects the 903-megawatt Unit 1 at the North Anna nuclear power plant in Virginia to be ready to restart by the end of this month.

"We must satisfy ourselves first that the unit is safe and ready to restart, and must also demonstrate the same to the (U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission), which must concur before we can place the unit on line," Dominion spokesman Richard Zuercher said.

The 903-MW Unit 2 at the plant, meanwhile, has moved into a planned refueling outage.

Both units shut following last month's historic East Coast earthquake, which had its epicenter only 12 miles (19 km) from the plant.

"We continue to share information with the NRC and will continue to work with the agency to establish a restart schedule," Zuercher said.

The NRC, however, may not agree with Dominion's aggressive schedule for returning the plant to service.

Earlier this month, the regulator shot down an ambitious five-week timeline proposed by Dominion to restart the plant. [ID:nN1E78724S]

The NRC at that time said preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed that the quake may have shaken North Anna twice as hard as the plant was designed to withstand.

The NRC said in a release on Tuesday that it would give more insight on Oct. 3 into what inspectors found at the plant. [ID:nS1E78J0HN] ----------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Virginia COUNTY: Louisa TOWN: Mineral, about 50 miles (80 km) northwest of

Richmond, the state capital OPERATOR: Dominion Generation OWNER(S): - Dominion's Virginia Electric & Power (88.4

pct)

- Old Dominion Electric Co-op (11.6 pct) CAPACITY: 1,806 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 903-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor

2 - 903-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear COST: $1.3 billion TIMELINE: 1978 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1980 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 2003 - NRC renews original 40-year operating licenses for

an additional 20 years 2003 - Dominion files with NRC for early site permit for

a potential new reactor at the site 2007 - NRC issues early site permit for new reactor 2007 - Dominion files combined construction and operating

license (COL) to build a new 1,520 MW General

Electric-Hitachi Economic Simplified Boiling Water

Reactor (ESBWR) 2009 - Dominion issues request for proposals from other

reactor vendors for the new reactor after being

unable to come to terms with General

Electric-Hitachi 2010 - Dominion selects 1,700 MW Mitsubishi Heavy

Industries Advanced Pressurized Water Reactor

(APWR) for the potential new reactor 2038 - Unit 1 license expires 2040 - Unit 2 license expires (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Roberta Rampton in Washington, DC; Editing by Andrea Evans and Dale Hudson)