* 668-MW Wabash River plant may shut by 2014
* Duke Edwardsport IGCC about 95 pct complete
NEW YORK, Sept 20 North Carolina-based energy
company Duke Energy (DUK.N) said Tuesday it could retire the
668-megawatt Wabash River coal-fired power plant in Indiana due
to proposed federal environmental regulations.
"We have not made a final decision. It depends on the final
version of the federal Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAP) rule,"
Duke spokeswoman Angeline Protogere told Reuters.
Depending on the final rule, which is expected in November,
Protogere said Duke could retire Units 2, 3, 4 and 5 and
possibly also Unit 6 at the plant by 2014.
The six unit station was completed between 1953 and 1968.
Duke owns Units 2-6.
Duke does not own Unit 1, which is part of 260-MW Wabash
River gasification project, owned by Wabash Valley
Association.
Protogere said any decision by Duke would only affect the
five Wabash units the company owns.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed the
Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAP) rule in March 2011 and is
expected to issue a final rule in November.
In its current form, energy companies would have three
years until November 2014 to comply. Although there is a
possibility of a one-year extension.
The HAP rule would reduce emissions of hazardous air
pollutants, like mercury, hydrogen chloride and particulate
matter, from new and existing coal and oil-fired power plants
based on Maximum Available Control Technology (MACT).
The proposed HAP rule replaces the Clean Air Mercury Rule
vacated by the D.C. Circuit Court in 2008 and could affect
about 1,350 coal and oil fired units at some 525 power plants,
which represent about 24 percent of the nation's generation,
according to a report on Ohio-based energy company American
Electric Power's (AEP.N) website.
Several states, regional power grid operators and
Republican U.S. Congressmen have urged the EPA and the Obama
administration to reconsider the HAP and other proposed
environmental regulations because the rules could threaten the
reliability of the power grid and boost electricity prices.
Environmental groups and energy companies with clean
natural gas, nuclear and renewable generating fleets, however,
have argued the EPA should not delay its rule making because
there was enough "clean" but little used generation available
to replace any coal-fired plants that have to shut.
DUKE'S OTHER PROJECTS
Duke's Protogere also said the company planned to retire or
convert to natural gas two units at the four unit 560-MW
Gallagher coal power plant in Indiana.
She said the changes at Gallagher had nothing to do with
the current round of proposed EPA regulations but were the
result of past federal litigation.
Duke is also interested in buying an interest in an
existing natural gas power plant in Vermillion County,
Indiana.
And, Protogere said work on the 618-MW Edwardsport
integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) clean coal plant
in Indiana was about 95 percent complete. On its website, Duke
said the Edwardsport plant, which cost an estimated $2.88
billion, should enter service in 2012.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)