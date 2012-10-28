Oct 28 Duke Energy Corp's 846-megawatt
Unit 1 at the Oconee nuclear power plant in South Carolina shut
by early Sunday for a planned refueling outage, a spokesman at
the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said.
The unit was to shut on about Oct. 27 for a planned
refueling outage expected to last about a month, according to
Reuters data. It was operating at full power early Friday.
The NRC spokesman said the outage had nothing to do with
Hurricane Sandy, which was about 270 miles (440 km) southeast of
Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
The NRC spokesman said no reactors were reduced or shut due
to the storm's affects yet.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: South Carolina
COUNTY: Oconee
TOWN: Seneca about 145 miles (233 km) northwest of
Columbia, the state capital
OPERATOR: Duke
OWNER(S): Duke
CAPACITY: 2,538 MW
UNIT(S): Three 846-MW Babcock and Wilcox pressurized water
reactor Units 1-3
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $600 million
TIMELINE:
1973 - Unit 1 enters commercial service
1974 - Unit 2 enters commercial service
1974 - Unit 3 enters commercial service
2000 - NRC extends original 40-year operating licenses
for an additional 20 years
2008 - Duke files combined construction and operating
license (COL) with NRC to build two of Toshiba
Corp /Shaw Group Inc's
Westinghouse 1,100-MW AP1000 reactors at the
proposed William States Lee III plant in Cherokee
County, South Carolina near the company's McGuire
and Catawba nuclear plants
2011 - NRC decides on Westinghouse AP1000 reactor
certification
2013 - NRC expects to decide on the William States Lee
COL
2033 - Unit 1 license expires
2033 - Unit 2 license expires
2034 - Unit 3 license expires