May 10 Edison Mission Energy, a unit of
California power company Edison International, said
Friday its new 479-megawatt (MW) Walnut Creek natural gas-fired
power plant in Southern California is expected to enter
commercial service in June.
The plant is expected to add much needed electric capacity
to the state's power grid, which is preparing for a second
summer in a row without the two reactors at the giant San Onofre
nuclear power plant.
Walnut Creek, which is located in the city of Industry about
20 miles east of Los Angeles, has put limited amounts of energy
out on the state's power grid in test mode since January, a
company spokesman told Reuters.
He said Edison Mission, which sought bankruptcy protection
in December, will sell power from the plant under a 10-year
purchase agreement to Southern California Edison (SCE).
SCE is another unit of Edison International that serves
about 4.9 million customers in southern and central California.
Edison Mission said it started permitting the Walnut Creek
project in 2005 and was a successful bidder in SCE's request for
offers in 2008.
The two reactors at SCE's 2,150-MW San Onofre plant shut in
January 2012 due to problems with their new steam generators.
SCE has proposed to restart the 1,070-MW Unit 2 and run it
at less than full power for this summer, but that plan requires
approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).
SCE has said it may retire one or both reactors at San
Onofre by the end of the year if the NRC denies its request to
restart Unit 2.
Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric unit owns a
stake in San Onofre.