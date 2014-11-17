Nov 17 Energy Northwest said on
Monday its Columbia nuclear power plant in Washington is back at
full capacity after it reduced power for maintenance.
The 1,097-megawatt plant was reduced to 88 percent power by
early Monday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a
report.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Washington
COUNTY: Benton
TOWN: Richland about 240 miles (390 km) east-southeast
of Olympia, the state capital
OPERATOR: Energy Northwest
OWNER(S): Energy Northwest
CAPACITY: 1,132
UNIT(S): General Electric boiling water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
TIMELINE:
1975 - Washington Public Power Supply System (WPPSS)
starts building Washington Nuclear Power Unit 2 -
the only one of five planned reactors completed
1984 - Unit begins commercial operation
2012 - NRC renews the plant's operating license for an
additional 20 years
2043 - License to expire unless renewed
(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore)